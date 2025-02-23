Sunderland vows strong action after Romaine Mundle suffers racist abuse online

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sunderland have vowed to back “the strongest possible action” against those responsible for online racist abuse after Romaine Mundle revealed he had been targeted.

The 21-year-old midfielder shared a discriminatory post sent to him on his Instagram account following the Black Cats’ 1-0 home defeat by Sky Bet Championship strugglers Hull on Saturday.

His club moved swiftly to support the player and promised to do all it could to track down those responsible for such actions.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Sunderland AFC has a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of discrimination.

“Following an alleged online incident earlier today, the club will continue to work with the authorities and the EFL to ensure the well-being of our players and staff.

“We will also continue to report all forms of online discrimination to META and urge them to do more to remove this unacceptable behaviour from their platforms.

“It has no place in our game or society and we will support the strongest possible action against those responsible.

“We encourage anyone who hears or sees discriminatory abuse to report it by texting ‘SAFC’ and details of the incident to 60060.”