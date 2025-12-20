Regis Le Bris taking Sunderland’s stellar season in his stride

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Head coach Regis Le Bris will continue to “ride the wave” after Sunderland’s impressive season following promotion to the Premier League continued with a battling goalless draw at Brighton.

The high-flying Black Cats shrugged off the loss of a host of first-team regulars to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to build on last weekend’s Wear-Tyne derby win over Newcastle.

A largely uneventful stalemate at the Amex Stadium moved Sunderland on to 27 points from 17 games ahead of a memorable 2025 concluding at home to Leeds next weekend.

Asked about the club’s progress, Frenchman Le Bris, who masterminded promotion through the Championship play-offs last term, said: “It’s tough and it’s always step by step.

“We are well connected with Sunderland, with the club, with the project, and so far it’s really positive, so just ride the wave.”

Le Bris was forced into four changes from the Newcastle victory after Noah Sadiki, Chemsdine Talbi, Reinildo Mandava and Bertrand Traore joined up with their respective countries to prepare for AFCON.

Midfielder Habib Diarra, who returned from injury as a second-half substitute on the south coast, is poised to increase the total to five by linking up with Senegal.

“We won 26 points before AFCON, which is important and a big achievement, and now it’s really clear that we will be a bit less composed because we have less players,” said Le Bris.

“And the players who didn’t play so far will need time to step up.

“We trust their quality, their mindset but you’re can’t switch on and be at the level (straight away), so they will need time.

“But today they showed they were consistent and ready to go.”

Sunderland defender Omar Alderete went closest to a winner in Sussex when his 46th-minute header was pushed on to the crossbar by Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

“We had two parts in this game, probably until 65, 75 minutes we were dominant,” said Le Bris.

“We had opportunities to score during this period and where you don’t score away when you have those opportunities you can expect that the opponent will push until the end.

“We stayed consistent and kept this clean sheet.”

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler insisted he is not concerned by his side’s form following a fourth game without a win.

Midfielder Yasin Ayari wasted Albion’s best chances, with a smattering of boos greeting the full-time whistle.

Hurzeler, who was without first-team regulars Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Diego Gomez, Carlos Baleba and Danny Welbeck, said: “Why should I be concerned because the table is so close?

“Sunderland are fifth now (before the Premier League evening kick-offs) and they are three points ahead of us. It’s so close.

“We are in a phase where we aren’t able to score, where we aren’t able to build the consistency, but it’s not only us in the league.

“We have to get back to the winning strike, that’s for sure, but we are never concerned.

“We are not happy that we missed so many chances but we have to keep pushing.”