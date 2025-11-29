Sunderland’s comeback stuns Bournemouth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brian Brobbey came off the bench to snatch Sunderland victory as they fought back from two goals down to beat Bournemouth 3-2.

Amine Adli’s opener and Tyler Adams’ stunning long-range strike had given Andoni Iraola’s men a dream start on a wintry afternoon at the Stadium of Light.

However, Enzo Le Fee’s penalty and an equally emphatic Bertrand Traore finish either side of half-time set the stage for Brobbey – who denied Arsenal victory on Wearside with a late equaliser in his side’s last home game – to win it.

The visitors, with danger man Antoine Semenyo back amongst their ranks after recovering from illness, found themselves under pressure, with defender Bafode Diakite having to block Chemsdine Talbi’s weak fourth-minute shot.

However, the Cherries did take the lead with just seven minutes gone. Full-back Nordi Mukiele slipped to give Semenyo a run at goal and he crossed for Evanilson to shoot from point-blank range. Goalkeeper Robin Roefs turned the ball onto a post but Adli followed up to score.

The Cherries doubled their advantage in spectacular style when, after a Sunderland short corner had come to nothing, Talbi stabbed the ball into Adams’ path and he advanced across halfway to the edge of the centre circle before chipping the ball over the back-pedalling Roefs from 45 yards.

Bournemouth keeper Djordje Petrovic had to beat away Wilson Isidor’s 23rd-minute strike as the Black Cats fought valiantly for a way back into the game.

They got it when Alex Scott’s clumsy challenge on Reinildo Mandava was confirmed as a penalty by VAR, Le Fee confidently dispatched his spot-kick to reduce the deficit on the half-hour.

Scott fired over at one end and Reinildo headed wide before Le Fee shot into the side-netting in the seventh minute of stoppage time as a frenetic first half drew to a close with the Cherries still ahead.

Sunderland were level within a minute of the restart when Granit Xhaka’s reverse pass found Traore inside the box and he blasted through defender Adrien Truffert’s legs and past Petrovic.

The visitors thought they had restored their lead two minutes later after Semenyo’s driven cross clipped Omar Alderete and looked to be heading inside the far post until Evanilson made sure, but from an offside position.

Sunderland might have been ahead with 64 minutes gone after Le Fee handed Brobbey his first touch, but saw him scuff his shot straight at Petrovic.

But the Netherlands striker made amends with 21 minutes remaining when he met Le Fee’s left-wing corner with a firm downward header to put his side ahead for the first time.

Bournemouth substitute Enes Unai curled an 83rd-minute free-kick just wide and Marcus Tavernier rattled the crossbar from distance two minutes later, but their afternoon ended in disgrace when Lewis Cook was sent off for an elbow on Noah Sadiki in added time.