Regis Le Bris delighted to see Sunderland take advantage of limited chances

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris was delighted to see the Black Cats cash in on their limited opportunities in a 2-1 win over Brentford.

A game of few clear-cut chances saw Brentford have a goal disallowed in the first half and miss a penalty after the break before a dramatic final 15 minutes unfolded.

Igor Thiago put the Bees ahead in the 77th minute, but their lead was short-lived as Enzo Le Fee levelled from the penalty spot five minutes later.

Another twist was left to come in stoppage time as substitute Wilson Isidor headed home the winner in the sixth-minute of time added on.

It marks a second league win this season for the Premier League newcomers and Le Bris was pleased with how Sunderland managed the game.

“Three points, another tough game with fine margins,” he said.

“I think the first half was positive, we controlled this part of the game without creating many chances or scoring, I think it was the main regret of the first half.

“Second half was totally different – more chaotic, more open. I’m happy because these two sides of the performance are really important, you can be well-organised and feel that we can control this part.

“We know that in the Premier League, some games will be completely open and the way we managed this part was positive.”

Isidor’s winner caps off a special 24 hours after he celebrated the birth of his daughter on Friday.

The French striker’s goal against Brentford was his second in the Premier League this season and has now scored both from the bench.

Le Bris added: “Wilson is very well connected with the club, with the squad, with this project.

“He didn’t start the two first games, yesterday was busy for him and it was a special day.

“He flew yesterday evening, got ready this morning, connected with the squad and wanted to know the game plan.

“When he came on, he showed that he was ready.”

Brentford boss Keith Andrews felt defeat was harsh on his side.

The Bees had come close to an opener when Dango Ouattara’s goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR check and they were further frustrated when Kevin Schade’s penalty was comfortably saved by Robin Roefs.

Sunderland snatched three points with their late show and Andrews expressed his frustration at a last-gasp defeat.

“Bitterly disappointing, the nature of it, the timing, clearly,” Andrews said.

“Probably not a fair result, but football sometimes isn’t fair. It’s dependent on key moments within games and there was a few in there today, clearly.

“Just disappointed we didn’t manage those last few minutes a little bit better, a few too many bodies ahead of the ball.

“Very understanding of what this game would be like. I’ve been coming to this football club as a player and observer for many years. I’m well aware of what that can bring, that emotion.

“I thought in the main we dealt with it very well, we’re just probably a little bit disappointed with how we didn’t manage those few key moments.”