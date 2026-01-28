Stranraer kicked out of Scottish Cup for fielding ineligible player
Stranraer have been denied a lucrative last-16 tie against Rangers due to the expulsion
Stranraer have been kicked out of the Scottish Cup for fielding an ineligible player in last week's win over Queen's Park, costing the club a lucrative last-16 tie against Rangers.
The William Hill League 2 side announced the outcome of a Scottish FA tribunal via their website.
Goalkeeper Lyndon Tas, 17, played in the match against Queen's Park and saved a penalty in the shootout after a 1-1 draw at Stair Park, having signed on loan from Hearts earlier in the day.
Tas was ineligible to play as the match was originally scheduled to be played the previous Saturday, but was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch - with cup rules stating players must have been registered in time for the original fixture.
In a statement, Stranraer said: "While we believe the circumstances surrounding the breach were unfortunate and exceptional, we recognise that the responsibility for player registration and selection ultimately rests with the club.
"This will come as an immense disappointment to all our supporters, staff, volunteers and players, particularly in view of the incredible effort to win our tie with Queen's Park and the rewards that a tie against Rangers would bring."
