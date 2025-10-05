Rangers contenders: Steven Gerrard, Sean Dyche and Derek McInnes in frame

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rangers are looking to replace Russell Martin after the former Southampton boss was sacked on Sunday night following the 1-1 draw with Falkirk.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the contenders for the hot seat.

Steven Gerrard

Still the darling of many Rangers fans for being last man to bring the William Hill Premiership title to Ibrox. The 45-year-old achieved hero status after he thwarted Celtic’s bid for a record 10-in-a-row in 2021. The former Liverpool and England captain’s decision to leave for Aston Villa was of course criticised by a section of the Gers support and his time in Birmingham did little to enhance his managerial reputation and neither did his stint as boss of Saudi club Al-Ettifaq. However, his ability to best the team from the other side of the city over 38 games means he would command the support and respect of a fan base craving success, having watched Celtic win 13 out of the last 14 titles and this season spiral out of control already.

Derek McInnes

The former Rangers midfielder’s name has been linked with the managerial post at Ibrox for years but in truth he splits opinion among the Gers support. McInnes, 54, rejected the chance to become Gers manager in 2017 and a section of the Light Blues fans were peeved. However, football is fast-changing and there is not a Rangers fan who is not aware that his William Hill Premiership-leading Hearts side, whom he took over only in May after leaving Kilmarnock, are 11 points clear of Rangers after only seven fixtures and having won 2-0 at Ibrox in September. Again, McInnes would have to weigh up the lure of his boyhood club to the increasing positivity which surrounds the Tynecastle outfit at this moment.

Sean Dyche

Long before Martin departed Ibrox, many people put two and two together and came up with Dyche for the next Rangers manager. The link between the former Everton boss and Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell, formerly of the Toffees, means the link make senses. The 54-year-old Englishman had mixed experiences in his managerial tenures at Watford, Burnley and Everton. However, whether the old school image is correct or not, Dyche provides the promise of pragmatism that was one of the many things missing under idealogue Martin.

Kevin Muscat

The former Rangers defender was reportedly in contention when Belgian boss Clement got the job in 2023 and his name has never really left the lips of the Gers support. The ex-Australia international is currently in China with Shanghai Port where he won the league in 2024, which means he has secured titles in Australia, Japan and China. There is a question of timing. Port are on course to defend their league title so how much would the former Wolves, Crystal Palace and Millwall defender want to return to the UK and how much would the new owners be prepared to pay for his services?