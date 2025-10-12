Steven Gerrard rules himself out of contention for Rangers return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steven Gerrard has ruled himself out of contention to return as Rangers boss.

The 45-year-old had been the front-runner to replace the sacked Russell Martin as head coach, but after holding constructive discussions with the club, he felt the timing was not right for a return to Ibrox.

PA reported the conversations were positive and both sides agreed to leave the door open for the future.

Martin was sacked last weekend after just four months in charge, with the team having won just one of their opening seven Premiership matches.

Gerrard, who left his role in charge of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq in January, is a hero to many Gers supporters after leading them to the title in 2020-21, which remains the only time they have won the league since their financial implosion in 2012.

He left the club later that year after three years in charge to take over at Aston Villa.

In an interview with the 'Rio Ferdinand Presents' podcast released this week, Gerrard revealed he had "a bit of unfinished business" in management and wanted "to be at a team that's going to compete to win because I think that suits me better".

Rangers Under-19 coach Steven Smith is currently overseeing first-team training on an interim basis along with B team coach Brian Gilmour, goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo and head of performance Rhys Owen.

Other names to have been touted as potential successors to Martin include Hearts boss Derek McInnes, former Rangers player Kevin Muscat and ex-Everton boss Sean Dyche.