Steve Clarke delighted to get through tough Belarus game with victory

Steve Clarke left the ZTE Arena with a smile on his face following Scotland’s solid 2-0 win over Belarus which cemented 2026 World Cup hopes.

In a Group C qualifier played behind closed doors in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary, striker Che Adams scored from close range two minutes before the break before defender Zakhar Volkov put through his own goal in the 65th minute which gave the Scots four points from six.

Scotland also go into the double-header against Greece and Belarus next month with two clean sheets following the goalless draw against Denmark on Friday while the Danes’ 3-0 win in Greece also takes them on to four points but with a slightly better goal difference.

Clarke told BBC Scotland: “It was a tough night. I expected the reaction that Belarus gave (after 5-1 defeat by Greece).

“They lost quite heavily in the first game, so the immediate reaction to that is going to be more defensively solid, with a lot of big guys and filled the middle of the park.

“We had to be patient, it was nice to get the goal just before halftime because it gives you that extra bit of security

“We just kept prodding and trying to do what we wanted to do

“They made it difficult for us and were always a threat on the counter because of the pace up front, so it was just to stay patient and managed to get that second goal.

“It is a good start, but it is only a start. Four points will never qualify anybody for anything

“There are two big games next month, but the effort from the players, the help I have had from my staff has been great.

“It is nice to start (with) I can go home with a smile on my face, but I am already thinking about next month.”

As a UEFA sanction for the support shown by Belarus to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Belarusians’ games have to take place in a neutral stadium with no supporters inside.

Adams, who notched for the first time since a hat-trick against Liechtenstein in June, told BBC Scotland that patience was key under the unusual circumstances.

The Torino striker said: “You come to these sort of places, no fans, difficult pitch, hard-to-break-down team.

“We had to be patient. In the end it paid off. All round a really good camp for us all.

“We missed them (Scotland fans) a lot tonight. That was for them really. Obviously for the travelling supporters that couldn’t come, we had to put on a show and get the three points, and we certainly did that.”

Adams is looking forward to a packed Hampden Park next month when Greece are the first visitors.

He said: “We know when we’re back at Hampden with the crowd behind us, we can beat anyone on the day. Everyone’s looking forward to the next camp now.”

Captain Andy Robertson spoke of a “job done” as he analysed the game.

The Liverpool left-back said: “That’s the best way to describe it.

“We knew they would try to be a bit more secure and defensive. We just had to be patient and got the goal at the perfect time just before half-time.

“We could have had more, but a job well done.

“When they’ve changed their shape, it takes a wee bit of time to figure out what’s going to work.

“Once we got through with a great goal, we just wanted to stay professional and thankfully got the second goal.”