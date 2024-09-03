Steve Bruce ‘delighted to be back’ after surprise return to management at Blackpool

Support truly

Steve Bruce has made a surprise return to management with Blackpool after nearly two years out of work.

Bruce has signed a two-year contract to replace Neil Critchley, who was sacked on August 21 after opening the current campaign with successive defeats.

The 63-year-old former Manchester United defender left his most recent role at West Brom in October 2022, just eight months into an 18-month contract.

“I’m delighted to be back in football and to take charge of this fantastic football club,” Bruce said.

“I look forward to meeting all of the staff and players in the coming days as we prepare for what we all hope will be an exciting season at Bloomfield Road.”

The vastly experienced manager began his coaching career at Sheffield United in 1998 and has managed more than 1,000 games in English football across 11 previous clubs.

Bruce has guided four sides from the Championship into the Premier League and led Hull City to the FA Cup final in 2014.

Steve Bruce last managed West Brom ( Getty Images )

“I’m confident that Steve’s experience and leadership qualities will be a tremendous asset for Blackpool Football Club,” owner Simon Sadler said. “His organised approach coupled with his desire to build a hardworking and entertaining side is a large part of what attracted us to him.

“Additionally, Steve’s ability to help grow and develop not only our playing staff but also our coaching talent was important to us. Alongside his assistant Steve Agnew, there is a great opportunity for two of our former-players at the early stages of their coaching careers to learn from a duo who possess unrivalled qualities. We hope that this blend will get the very best out of our talented squad.”

His appointment was announced moments after Blackpool beat Crewe 4-1 in the EFL Trophy. The club sit third from bottom in the league having drawn their last two games.

