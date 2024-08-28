Barcelona have sights set on Liverpool youngster

Support truly

Barcelona are interested in taking Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic on loan.

But they face competition from several other clubs for the 19-year-old, who Liverpool may allow to leave on a season-long deal.

However, Liverpool are adamant that fellow midfielder Tyler Morton, who was the subject of interest from German champions Bayer Leverkusen, will not be going out on loan.

Bajcetic had a breakthrough season in 2022-23 but only made three appearances last year, missing nearly the entire campaign with injury.

While Liverpool failed in their bid to sign a defensive midfielder, with Martin Zubimendi choosing to stay at Real Sociedad instead, the Spain Under-21 international Bajcetic could be loaned out to get first-team football.

Cash-strapped Barcelona have loaned holding midfielder Oriol Romeu to Girona and have struggled to afford signings, apart from Dani Olmo, who were they not able to register for the start of the season.

Meanwhile, Morton, 21, has spent the last two seasons on loan in the Championship with first Blackburn and then Hull and Liverpool’s view this summer has been that he is not going out on loan for a third consecutive campaign.