Bayern’s Stanisic apologises for shoving ball boy during Champions League defeat

The Inter bench confronted Stanisic after the push

Reuters Correspondents
Thursday 17 April 2025 03:13 EDT
Bayern Munich's Croatian defender #44 Josip Stanisic reacts during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg football match between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich at the San Siro stadium in Milan on April 16, 2025
Bayern Munich's Croatian defender #44 Josip Stanisic reacts during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg football match between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich at the San Siro stadium in Milan on April 16, 2025 (AFP via Getty Images)

Bayern Munich's Josip Stanisic said it was "stupid" of him to push a ball boy off his stool after he tossed the ball away in stoppage time of their Champions League match against Inter Milan on Wednesday. A 2-2 draw in the second leg at the San Siro saw hosts Inter advance to the semi-finals 4-3 on aggregate.

The Germans had been pushing for a late winner when defender Stanisic tried to get the ball back into play quickly, pushing the ball boy to the ground in frustration when he threw the ball away from him.

The Inter bench leapt to their feet to confront Stanisic, who escaped punishment from the referee.

"Every team in the world wastes time when they're leading," Stanisic told German newspaper Abenzeitung after the game. "It was a bit stupid of me to push him there."

Inter Milan will take on Barcelona next.

Lautaro Martinez and Benjamin Pavard struck in three second-half minutes for the Serie A leaders to propel them in front after Harry Kane had blasted Bayern 1-0 ahead with a classy finish.

Eric Dier ensured a nervy end to the match for the hosts when he struck with 14 minutes left but Inter held out for a 4-3 aggregate win.

Bayern Munich are out of the Champions League
Bayern Munich are out of the Champions League (AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile Arsenal also booked their places in the Champions League semi-finals where they will join Paris St Germain and Barcelona.

Bukayo Saka made up for an earlier penalty miss by producing a superb finish as the Gunners dispatched disappointing Real Madrid 2-1 in the second leg of their last-eight appointment at the Bernabeu.

Vinicius Junior replied for the holders following a mistake by William Saliba, but it was otherwise a comfortable night for Arsenal, who added a second through Gabriel Martinelli three minutes into stoppage time.

Declan Rice was excellent again as the Premier League club set up a semi-final against PSG with a crushing 5-1 aggregate victory.

