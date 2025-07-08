Anthony Elanga arrives on Tyneside as Newcastle close on signing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Elanga is on Tyneside as he prepares to complete a big-money move from Nottingham Forest to Newcastle.

The 23-year-old winger was filmed touching down at Newcastle International Airport on Tuesday evening with a view to undergoing a medical.

Newcastle have remained silent on reports that the two clubs have agreed a fee which could eventually amount to £55million for the Sweden international, but the PA news agency understands they are close to completing a deal.

Former Manchester United trainee Elanga has been coveted by the Magpies for some time and the prospect of him linking up with international team-mate Alexander Isak at St James’ Park is one which will whet the appetite of the Toon Army.

Eddie Howe’s men ended their 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy when they won the Carabao Cup last season while also securing a second Champions League campaign in three years.

That was achieved without a major addition to the squad in three transfer windows as the club fought to comply with profitability and sustainability regulations, a process which saw them sell promising talents Elliot Anderson – who enjoyed a stunning season with Forest – and Yankuba Minteh last summer and Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly in January.

Elanga’s addition to a pool of frontmen which also includes Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Will Osula, but no longer Callum Wilson, would represent a fresh statement of intent and finally end a lengthy wait for reinforcements.