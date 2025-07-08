Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Anthony Elanga arrives on Tyneside as Newcastle close on signing

The winger is close to joining Sweden international team-mate Alexander Isak at St James’ Park.

Damian Spellman
Tuesday 08 July 2025 14:10 EDT
Anthony Elanga has arrived on Tyneside as he closes in on a move from Nottingham Forest to Newcastle (Mike Egerton/PA)
Anthony Elanga has arrived on Tyneside as he closes in on a move from Nottingham Forest to Newcastle (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Anthony Elanga is on Tyneside as he prepares to complete a big-money move from Nottingham Forest to Newcastle.

The 23-year-old winger was filmed touching down at Newcastle International Airport on Tuesday evening with a view to undergoing a medical.

Newcastle have remained silent on reports that the two clubs have agreed a fee which could eventually amount to £55million for the Sweden international, but the PA news agency understands they are close to completing a deal.

Former Manchester United trainee Elanga has been coveted by the Magpies for some time and the prospect of him linking up with international team-mate Alexander Isak at St James’ Park is one which will whet the appetite of the Toon Army.

Eddie Howe’s men ended their 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy when they won the Carabao Cup last season while also securing a second Champions League campaign in three years.

That was achieved without a major addition to the squad in three transfer windows as the club fought to comply with profitability and sustainability regulations, a process which saw them sell promising talents Elliot Anderson – who enjoyed a stunning season with Forest – and Yankuba Minteh last summer and Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly in January.

Elanga’s addition to a pool of frontmen which also includes Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Will Osula, but no longer Callum Wilson, would represent a fresh statement of intent and finally end a lengthy wait for reinforcements.

