Monday’s briefing: Foxes stun Spurs and raise the pressure on Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou’s position as Tottenham manager is under increasing scrutiny after his side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at home to struggling Leicester.

Lisandro Martinez’s deflected shot gave Manchester United a 1-0 win at Fulham, with Ruben Amorim appearing to question Marcus Rashford’s commitment to the cause afterwards.

Foxes fight back to pile pressure on Postecoglou

Two goals in four second-half minutes helped Leicester earn a first Premier League win since December, 3 with a 2-1 victory at Tottenham piling more pressure on Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs took the lead after 33 minutes through Richarlison but the Foxes, who had lost their previous seven matches, levelled at the start of the second half through captain Jamie Vardy.

Bilal El Khannouss made it 2-1 four minutes later with a fine 25-yard effort and with limited options on the bench due to the unavailability of 10 players, Postecoglou watched his team suffer another defeat.

It is six losses from their last seven matches in the Premier League for Spurs, but it was a day to savour for Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, whose team are out of the relegation zone for the first time in 2025.

The life of Bryan: Mbeumo makes most of second chance

Bryan Mbeumo’s retaken penalty helped lift Brentford to a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at soggy Selhurst Park.

Mbeumo clipped the post with an initial attempt but was given another chance after VAR determined Eagles captain Marc Guehi had encroached.

Mbeumo was on target with his second attempt, breaking the deadlock in the 66th minute, before Kevin Schade nodded in a second 10 minutes from time.

Although Premier League debutant Romain Esse scored with his first touch in the 85th minute, moments after his introduction, the visitors held on.

Martinez enjoys major slice of luck as United edge out wasteful Fulham

Lisandro Martinez’s deflected 78th-minute strike earned Manchester United a hard-fought and much-needed 1-0 victory at Fulham.

Martinez let fly from the edge of the box with a shot which struck Sasa Lukic and looped over Bernd Leno.

United needed a crucial late intervention from Toby Collyer to seal the victory as he denied Joachim Andersen with a superb goal-line clearance.

Afterwards, boss Ruben Amorim said he would rather start Manchester United’s 63-year-old goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital ahead of Marcus Rashford and appeared to question the 27-year-old’s commitment to the cause.

Referees’ body condemns abuse aimed at Oliver

“Abhorrent attacks” aimed at Michael Oliver following his decision to send off Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly have been condemned by the body responsible for refereeing professional games in England.

Lewis-Skelly, 18, became the third youngest player to be dismissed in Premier League history when he was shown a straight red card by Oliver in the first half of Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Wolves for taking down Matt Doherty in his own half.

In a statement, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited said: “We are appalled by the threats and abuse directed at Michael Oliver following the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal fixture.

“No official should be subject to any form of abuse, let alone the abhorrent attacks aimed at Michael and his family over the past 24 hours.

“The police are aware, and a number of investigations have commenced. We are supporting Michael, and all those affected, and are determined to tackle this unacceptable behaviour.”

What’s on today?

With no Premier League fixtures, all eyes will be on a mouth-watering clash between promotion rivals Burnley and Leeds in the Sky Bet Championship.

Leeds make the trip to Turf Moor with a one-point lead over Sheffield United at the top of the table after the Blades suffered a shock 3-0 home defeat to struggling Hull on Friday.

However, Burnley, with the best defensive record in the top four divisions of English football, can draw level with the visitors by taking all three points and preserving their unbeaten home record.