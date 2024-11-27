Viktor Gyokeres reacts after Gabriel mocks Sporting striker with Arsenal celebration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Viktor Gyokeres has said that Gabriel Magalhaes is “welcome to steal” his signature celebration after the Arsenal defender appeared to poke fun at the Sporting striker.

The Brazilian centre-back scored in first-half stoppage time to help Mikel Arteta’s side to a comprehensive 5-1 Champions League win in Lisbon.

He and defensive partner William Saliba also succeeded in nullifying free-scoring forward Gyokeres, who has scored 24 times already this year to establish himself as one of Europe’s hottest striking properties.

After his goal, Gabriel mimicked Gyokeres’s celebration, locking his fingers together and pulling his hands over his face.

And the Swedish striker appeared to indicate a belief that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery after the defeat.

“He’s welcome to steal it if he can’t create his own celebration!” Gyokeres said to Viaplay of Gabriel’s gesture. ““I didn’t know he did that, but it’s fun he likes my celebration.”

open image in gallery Gabriel drops the Gyokeres celebration after scoring Arsenal’s third ( Getty Images )

Victory in Portugal leaves Arsenal level with their opponents on ten points from five Champions League games, with both in solid shape to progresss from the revamped league phase of the competition.

Arteta was delighted by his team’s performance.

“To play with the level, the determination, the purpose and the fluidity we showed today, I am very pleased,” said Arteta.

“The team played with so much courage, because they are so good. When I’m watching them live they are so good! They were all exceptional today. It was a big performance, a big win and we are really happy.

“The performance was there a few times when we have played big teams. That’s the level that we have to be able to cope and you have to make it happen, and that creates belief.”