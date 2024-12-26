Supporter arrested after alleged racist abuse of Jordan Obita during SPL’s Edinburgh derby
Dwight Gayle scored a late winner for Hibs at Hearts
A supporter was arrested from within the Hearts end of Tynecastle after Hibernian substitute Jordan Obita was allegedly racially abused during Boxing Day’s Edinburgh derby.
The incident occurred while a VAR check was taking place for Hibs’ opening goal in the 10th minute, and manager David Gray praised the defender for not letting it affect him as he entered the fray later in the game to help his side see out a 2-1 victory.
“There’s no place for it at all and it’s been dealt with,” Gray told Sky Sports afterwards.
“The most important thing is Jordan’s been on the pitch and was fantastic when he came on. So it’s about making sure it doesn’t affect people as much as we can.
“As far as I’m concerned, it’s unacceptable.”
A Hearts statement read: “The club condemns racism and any abusive behaviour.
“It will not comment further on an active police matter.”
Hibs later released a statement thanking Hearts for their “swift” response.
“Hibernian FC would like to thank Hearts for the swift action taken against a supporter at Tynecastle during today’s Edinburgh Derby,” it read.
“A supporter was ejected from the stadium and arrested in relation to an alleged incident of racism in the first half.
“Hibernian FC absolutely condemns any form of racism or abusive behaviour. It has no place in the game or society.
“As this is a police matter, the club will make no further comment.”
