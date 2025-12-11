Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Masked Polish football hooligans armed with batons attacked two coachloads of Spanish fans on the motorway in the middle of the night, police said on Thursday, ahead of a Europa Conference League match between Jagiellonia Bialystok and La Liga side Rayo Vallecano.

Police said that two cars had pulled up in front of the coaches carrying the Spanish fans forcing them to stop on the S8 motorway near the village of Prosienica in east-central Poland.

Several dozen people then emerged from a nearby forest and attacked the Spaniards. Police said that a fence at the side of the motorway had been cut through.

"At the scene, paramedics from an ambulance provided assistance to the injured, and three people were taken to hospital," the police said in a post on X.

"A total of seven people were detained in connection with the incident. Items seized included balaclavas, telescopic batons, wooden sticks, and metal-cutting shears."

Rayo did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The La Liga club's ultras, the Bukaneros, did not post about the incident on their social media accounts, while Spanish police said they did not have any information on it.

open image in gallery Fans of La Liga side Rayo Vallecano have been hospitalised after an attack ( AP )

Jagiellonia sit ninth on eight points in the Conference League table, while Rayo are 12th with seven from four games.

Domestically, Jagiellonia are going strong as they sit fourth in the Polish top-flight table.

They have taken 28 points from their opening 16 league matches, and are just two points behind leaders Wisla Plock with two games in hand.

Meanwhile, Rayo are just below mid-table in 12th place in La Liga, having taken 17 points from 15 matches.

They are five points above the bottom three, with Girona, Real Oviedo and Levante currently occupying the relegation places as La Liga moves towards the midway point in its season.