Spain top Fifa world rankings for first time in 11 years

Spain took top spot from Argentina in the Fifa men’s rankings published on Thursday.

They now lead the rankings for the first time since June 2014.

Spain’s two-win start to a 2026 World Cup qualifying group this month — against Turkey and Bulgaria — lifted the Europeans champion up from second place behind 2022 World Cup winner Argentina, which fell to third.

Argentina's loss in a World Cup qualifier in Ecuador also let France rise one place to No. 2.

England stayed at No. 4, and Portugal climbed one place to No. 5 in a swap with Brazil.

Morocco at No. 11 was the best of the African nations and Japan led Asia at No. 19.

Spain overtook Argentina to top Fifa’s rankings ( NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP via Getty Images )

Both have already qualified for the World Cup.

Mexico and the United States were Nos. 14 and 16 respectively as the World Cup co-hosts both fell one place.

Canada, the third co-host next year, rose two to No. 26.

The rankings are updated in October and again in November when the standings are more significant.

The November rankings should decide seedings for the 48-team World Cup tournament draw being held on Dec. 5 in Washington, plus draws for play-offs in Europe and the intercontinental brackets.

Those games are scheduled in March.

The World Cup draw will have 42 confirmed entries and six placeholders for the eventual playoff winners.

Those placeholders all must come from the lowest-ranked teams in seeding pot 4 and could include Italy.