Marc Cucurella feels Chelsea are back where they belong

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marc Cucurella believes Chelsea are back at the level they belong after their run to the Club World Cup final.

After a turbulent few years at Stamford Bridge following a takeover in 2022, the club have appeared to turn a corner during their 2024-25 season.

That campaign, which has already brought Champions League qualification for the first time since 2023 and Europa Conference League success, finally comes to an end in New York this weekend.

The Blues want to end on a high by winning world governing body FIFA’s controversial but lucrative tournament and Cucurella feels the team belong on such a stage.

“We’ve had a good season,” said the Spain international ahead of this weekend’s clash against European champions Paris St Germain at MetLife Stadium.

“When I arrived at this club it was difficult and in the beginning we had a lot of changes. The results were difficult.

“But we always try to give 100 per cent. We know Chelsea is a big club. We deserve to be in the final on Sunday and we have the profile for big things.

“We have worked a lot to make this happen and hopefully we can finish the season with a big trophy.”

Cucurella feels he too has turned things around after a difficult start at the club following his £60million move from Brighton in 2022.

The Spain international is now considered one of the most consistent left-backs in the Premier League but there were times when he received criticism from his own fans.

He said: “It was tough at the beginning because I think I’m not a player that has the quality to take the ball and change the game in one action.

“I’m more of a player that needs to have the team playing well to show my qualities. At the beginning the team maybe didn’t have identity or a clear way to play.

“I enjoyed more at other clubs because when you win you are happy all week and the feeling is very different.

“When you come here, you feel like you need to win every game. It’s your job and you don’t celebrate. In small clubs you don’t feel this pressure. It’s an important thing to learn in the big clubs.”

Cucurella feels the turning point came last summer as he first won Euro 2024 with Spain and then started working with new Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca.

He said: “After the Euros I won a lot of confidence because we played amazing football and I was very important in this team.

“Then I came here in the summer and everything was better. The manager, with his ideas, helped me a lot. He brought my best football out of me.”

Chelsea now face the tough task of trying to overcome a formidable PSG side.

Cucurella said: “They play good football but a final is a final. I think we are ready for this game.”