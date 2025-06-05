Is Spain v France on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League semi-final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A place in the Nations League final is on the line as Spain and France lock horns to see who will go one step closer to international silverware.

The two nations, laden with youthful superstars, will look to make a statement in the competition ahead of next year’s World Cup held across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Powered by newly-crowned Champions League winners Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue, France will hope to get one over on the Euro 2024 winners on neutral ground as the two sides clash at Stuttgart’s MHPArena.

The victors on the night will face the winner of the first semi-final on Wednesday, which pitted Portugal against Germany.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Spain vs France?

The Nations League semi-final between Spain and France kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday 5 June at the MHPArena in Stuttgart.

How can I watch it?

Team news

Spain have called up new Real Madrid centre-back Dean Huijsen fresh off his departure from Bournemouth, meaning he could start. But due to the fact the game takes place less than a week out from the Champions League final, PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz could be rested.

France face a bigger selection problem should the Nations League clash come too soon for those who competed in Munich, with PSG quintet Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Warren Zaire-Emery and Lucas Hernandez all potentially restricted to bit-part roles. Inter Milan duo Marcus Thuram and Benjamin Pavard may also have limited involvement.

Predicted line-ups

Spain XI: Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Huijsen, Cucurellla; Olmo, Zubimendi, Merino; Yamal, Morata, Williams.

France XI: Maignan; Gusto, Konate, Kalulu, Hernandez; Guendouzi, Tchouameni, Rabiot; Olise, Kolo Muani, Mbappe.

