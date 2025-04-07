Southampton sack manager Ivan Juric after record-quickest relegation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Southampton have sacked manager Ivan Juric after the club suffered the quickest relegation of any Premier League side on record.

Saints were relegated with seven games to go after a 3-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, with the 49-year-old losing 13 of his 16 games in charge of the side and winning just two. No top-flight side has been relegated with more games remaining in a season.

Juric’s win percentage of 12.5% was among the worst of all Southampton’s managers and the worst of all the side’s permanent managers, with several caretakers on 0%.

A statement by Southampton read: “Ivan came to Southampton at a tough time and was tasked with trying to improve a squad in a difficult situation. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen performances progress the way we had hoped, but we would like to thank Ivan and his staff for their honesty and hard work as they fought against the odds to try and keep us up.

“Despite the challenges that relegation will bring, our goal is to restore a sense of pride for them in their team and club once again.”

It is the second time Saints have sacked their manager this season after Russell Martin, who oversaw promotion from the Championship last season via the play-offs, was given the axe in December having secured only five points.

A defeat to Spurs was also the catalyst for Martin’s exit, after Southampton lost 5-0 to Ange Postecoglou’s side at St. Mary’s. Juric was appointed on an 18-month contract after Martin’s dismissal.

Speaking after relegation was confirmed, Juric told MOT2: “It's a difficult day, tough day but I see the fans, how they love their players and their team. It's something incredible. This experience has to serve to create something stronger than this.”

Southampton currently sit bottom of the table on ten points, 22 points off safety with only 21 points still available, with the loss to Spurs their 25th of the season.

Time is running out for the club to avoid another unwanted record, that of the worst Premier League campaign of all time. Derby County currently hold that record for their 2007-8 season, in which they achieved 11 points.

Saints’ two league wins so far came against Everton in November and at fellow strugglers Ipswich in February. Even if they surpass Derby’s points total, Southampton hold the top flight’s worst defensive record and have scored the fewest goals in the division.

Juric spent the majority of his managerial career in Italy before taking the job at Southampton, most recently with Roma, where he lasted only 53 days, getting the sack after 12 matches.

Simon Rusk, who briefly served as caretaker before Juric’s appointment, is to take charge as interim manager with Adam Lallana acting as his assistant.