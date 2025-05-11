Southampton apologise to Derby after surpassing Premier League record: ‘Sorry if we got your hopes up’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Southampton poked fun at their plight by apologising to Derby County after surpassing the lowest-ever Premier League points tally.

The relegated club have long looked like threatening the 11 points that Derby mustered in the 2006-07 campaign in a disastrous campaign that has seen them make an immediate return to the Championship and sack two managers.

But with two more games to go, a battling 0-0 draw against Manchester City secured Southampton the point they needed to go past the record low total, ensuring that Derby remain in sole possession of the ignominious mark.

“Sorry if we got your hopes up, Derby,” Southampton posted on X, formerly Twitter, after securing the draw.

Manchester City endured one of their least effective attacking days of their own difficult season, and could yet come under pressure for a top-five place as they bid to secure Champions League qualification.

Aaron Ramsdale in the Southampton goal was relatively rarely troubled as the hosts showed their defensive structure and strength to frustrate Pep Guardiola’s side.

"Not one person outside our dressing room thought we could do anything today and rightly so,” Ramsdale said afterwards. “People thought we would get zero points for the rest of the season, it was down to us.

"Everyone knows it's been a difficult season for us. The sun was shining, Man City threw everything at us. That one was for the fans.

Manchester City were frustrated by Southampton ( PA Wire )

"We're not happy at all with how the season has gone but we are definitely happy with the fact we have managed to avoid that record.

"We are under no illusion it's still not a great points tally, but it's that one off our back."

Southampton close their campaign against Everton and Arsenal, while Manchester City face Bournemouth and Fulham after next weekend’s FA Cup final.