Eberechi Eze inspires Crystal Palace to important win over struggling Southampton

Eberechi Eze’s second-half strike fired Crystal Palace to a 2-1 comeback victory over rock-bottom Southampton at Selhurst Park.

Tyler Dibling’s 14th-minute opener was Saints’ first goal in five league contests, and their first under new boss Ivan Juric, who took charge for the first time in their Boxing Day loss to West Ham.

But Trevoh Chalobah nodded in a 31st-minute equaliser before Eze wrapped up all three points seven minutes after the restart.

Saints remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, while it was a fourth victory of the season for once-struggling Palace, who moved six points clear of Leicester in the relegation zone.

Dean Henderson punched away an early corner and there was an audacious attempt from Ismaila Sarr, who launched an effort from inside his own half after he spotted Aaron Ramsdale off his line.

Jean-Philippe Mateta then stole the ball away and squared it to Eze, who directed his effort straight at the Saints keeper.

That began a sustained spell of possession for the hosts, but it was the visitors who took the lead in the 14th minute.

It followed some good work by Kyle Walker-Peters, who skipped past Daniel Munoz, cut inside and found Adam Armstrong, whose light touch teed up Dibling for the opener.

James Bree tried to make it two when he brought down the ball with his chest and attempted to volley home, while Jefferson Lerma came closest to an equaliser with Palace’s next spell in possession, forcing Ramsdale into a spilled save.

Chelsea loanee Chalobah nodded the sides level from Will Hughes corner in the 31st minute, the goal standing after a VAR check despite Ramsdale’s protests that he had been impeded by Mateta.

Southampton looked for a quick response, Henderson punching away another corner before the hosts piled on more pressure.

Sarr, through on goal, was first to call Ramsdale into action again, then Lerma looked to score with a bicycle kick from the left.

Munoz might have given Palace the lead from a scramble inside Saints’ six-yard box that left much of Ramsdale’s net free for the taking, but only managed to poke straight at an opposing defender.

Southampton could not capitalise after winning a handful of early second-half set-pieces before Palace won a corner of their own.

The hosts could not initially convert, but the ball remained inside Saints half and they were soon caught out trying to clear, allowing Eze to swoop in and fire past the diving Ramsdale.

Mateus Fernandes came closer for Southampton just after the hour, calling Henderson into a fingertip save with an effort that looked destined for the roof of the net.

The contest rarely found a steady rhythm, though there were set pieces aplenty, Ramsdale at one point reacting quickly to pick out a dangerous deflection off Walker-Peters heading goalwards.

Substitute Daichi Kamada and Munoz both had late chances to pad Palace’s lead, the latter calling Ramsdale into a final stop in added time.