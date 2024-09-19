Kieran McKenna does not see Ipswich’s trip to Southampton as a six-pointer

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna does not view Saturday’s match at Southampton as a six-pointer and has no interest in outside narratives about newly-promoted clubs.

Town make the trip to Saints with both teams still waiting for a first victory since their Premier League return.

McKenna’s men started with fixtures against Liverpool and Manchester City before they claimed draws with Fulham and Brighton, while Southampton have suffered four straight defeats.

But asked if this weekend was a six-pointer, McKenna said: “I don’t really see it as that and to be honest that is not a phrase we have ever used across the last couple of seasons.

“You have 38 league games in the Premier League, 46 in the Championship and League One and you try to be as competitive as you can in each one and see where you are at the end of the season.

“Every game in the Premier League is important to us, every game is vital and a challenge. Every game is a great opportunity and this weekend is no different. We’re looking forward to it.”

While Ipswich have impressed, Saints’ string of defeats and Leicester’s failure to win has sparked comparisons with last season’s promoted clubs.

Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton all went straight back down to the Championship, but McKenna is happy to ignore narratives.

“It’s a huge jump, there’s no doubt about that but it is not one we are afraid of,” McKenna said.

“It’s one we are enjoying the challenge of taking on and seeing if we can go and create a new narrative as we have done over the last couple of years.

“Yeah, outside narratives about newly-promoted teams and things like that, honestly it’s something we spoke about with the group at the start of the season, it’s not something we can waste or spend any energy on.

“With what happened last season with the three teams going down and down with not big points totals, it was always going to be a narrative, but it is not of any interest to us.

“It is just about ourselves, our journey, enjoying the challenges ahead, making the most of this season, doing our best to be competitive and doing the right things day-to-day.

“If we do that, I think we will have a really strong season and it will be a good one for the club.”

We will go into this one with fresh players, fresh energy and a different challenge ahead of us. Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna

The Ipswich manager acknowledged their two wins over Saints last season, including a memorable Easter Monday victory by a 3-2 scoreline, count for little now.

He added: “An excellent, entertaining game. A really tough game but of course a fantastic ending for us and moments that will live long in the memory of everyone.

“That game will never change. I think it’s in the folklore and history of the club now, but this is a new one.

“There is not too much we will reference back to that one. We will go into this one with fresh players, fresh energy and a different challenge ahead of us.”