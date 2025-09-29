Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Africa have been stripped of three points in their World Cup qualifying campaign for fielding an ineligible player, denting their hopes of reaching next year's finals.

Fifa said on Monday that its disciplinary committee had found South Africa guilty of playing midfielder Teboho Mokoena in a 2-0 home win over Lesotho in March when he should have sat out the qualifier after two cautions in previous Group C games.

Lesotho have been awarded a 3-0 victory, with South Africa stripped of the points and fined 10,000 Swiss francs (£9,344), while Mokoena was given a warning.

Benin now top the standings on goal difference, level with South Africa on 14 points with two games left.

Nigeria, who were the group favourites, are three points behind along with Rwanda. Only the group winners qualify directly for the World Cup, though the runners-up have a chance to win a berth albeit through an arduous playoff process.

In the penultimate round of qualifiers on 10 October, Benin visit Rwanda, Lesotho host Nigeria and South Africa take on Zimbabwe.

The final set of key games on 14 October see South Africa hosting Rwanda while Benin are at neighbouring Nigeria.

Losing the points is a major embarrassment for the South African Football Association, with coach Hugo Broos already admitting: "We did something bad, we did something we shouldn't do."

open image in gallery Teboho Mokoena was the illegible player that led to the points deduction ( Getty Images )

But Fifa's handling of the matter has come in for criticism as it took world soccer's governing body almost seven months to settle a routine matter.

It had not held a disciplinary hearing before the last round of World Cup qualifiers, to the ire of the other countries.

"It is not normal that we don't know the situation about the points on the log table before our games (last month),” said Benin coach Gernot Rohr.

Fifa did not respond to multiple enquiries from March onwards about possible sanctions for South Africa, leaving the matter hanging until earlier this month when the body announced it was opening an investigation.

Fifa's rules state: "If a person receives a caution in two separate matches of the same Fifa competition, they are automatically suspended from the next match in that competition.

"If a team fields a player who is not eligible to participate (due to suspension, registration issues, nationality, etc.), the match is automatically forfeited.

"The default result is a 3-0 loss, unless the actual result was even more disadvantageous to the offending team.”

It is not the first time a country has been docked points for fielding an ineligible player in African World Cup qualification.

In the 2018 qualifiers, Fifa awarded Algeria a 3-0 win as a result of Nigeria fielding the ineligible Shehu Abdullahi, after their match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Ahead of the 2014 finals in Brazil, the Cape Verde Islands lost out on a playoff spot after using Fernando Varela in their shock group win against Tunisia. He was still suspended, so Tunisia went through to the playoffs instead of the islanders.

Reuters