Chelsea win at Liverpool to continue impressive progress under Sonia Bompastor

Chelsea maintained their 100 per cent start under new manager Sonia Bompastor with a comfortable 3-0 win over Liverpool at St Helens.

Goals from Mayra Ramirez and Guro Reiten late in the first half set up victory before Aggie Beever-Jones completed the scoring at the end.

The win took the champions back within a point of Women’s Super League leaders Manchester City – while also boasting a game in hand still – and left Liverpool still searching for their first success at their new home.

Bompastor has now overseen six wins from as many games in the competition, with 13 goals coming in their last three outings.

West Ham clung on for their first win of the Women’s Super League season after Viviane Asseyi’s first-half goal was enough to beat Leicester 1-0.

Manuela Pavi picked up the assist from the opener, scored by the French forward late in stoppage time at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

The hosts limited Leicester to a handful of chances and the visitors rarely looked close to capitalising.

The Irons’ first clean sheet of the season moves them up to ninth in the table, one place below their opposition but level on five points apiece.

Honoka Hayashi’s second half header proved enough for Everton to salvage a 1-1 draw at fellow strugglers Crystal Palace.

The visitors looked set to fall to another defeat after Indiah-Paige Riley put Palace in front after just 29 seconds but Hayashi’s effort saw them snatch only their third point of the season.

It was a nightmare start for Everton, who failed to deal with My Cato’s dribble into the box before the Sweden international squared for Riley to slot home the early opener.

But the visitors responded well with Hayashi striking the woodwork just three minutes later and Heather Payne coming close to teeing up a leveller after Palace keeper Shae Yanez was robbed in the box.

Everton finally got their equaliser in the 70th minute when Hayashi headed in a cross from Veatriki Sarri to notch only their second goal of the season.

The result leaves this season’s WSL newcomers Palace two points clear of Sunday’s opponents.