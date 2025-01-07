Son Heung Min to stay at Tottenham as club confirm contract extension

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Son Heung Min is set to stay at Tottenham beyond this season after the club triggered an extension option in his contract.

The South Korean’s deal was due to expire at the end of this campaign after a decade at the north London club.

But Spurs have activated an extension to their captain’s deal, keeping him under contract until the conclusion of the 2025/26 season and ensuring that he can not depart on a free transfer this summer.

The 32-year-old joined Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen and will soon surpass Martin Chivers as their fourth all-time leading goalscorer.

He was appointed skipper after the departure of Hugo Lloris last season and scored 17 times in the Premier League in Ange Postecoglou’s first campaign in charge.

Capped on 131 occasions for his country, Son has registered 51 times in a South Korea shirt.

Tottenham take on Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday as they continue to seek their first major silverware since winning the competition in 2008.

Son was rested for the weekend defeat at Newcastle, appearing off the bench in the second half as a difficult period for Postecoglou’s side continued.

Spurs sit 12th in the table and some way off the European places amid an ongoing defensive injury crisis.