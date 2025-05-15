Son Heung Min files blackmail complaint after ‘false pregnancy claim’
The Tottenham captain has reportedly filed a police complaint alleging he was the victim of attempted blackmail
Tottenham captain Son Heung Min has filed a complaint to South Korean police alleging he was the victim of a blackmail attempt, his agency said on Thursday, after media reports that a woman had threatened him with a false pregnancy claim.
"The police are currently investigating, so we will let you know the results as soon as they are available," his agency Son & Football Limited said in a statement.
"We'd like to tell you that Son Heung Min is clearly the victim of this incident."
Police had arrested a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s, and were investigating allegations they tried to extort money from Son with the fake pregnancy claim, local media reported on Thursday, citing police.
The Seoul Gangnam Police Station did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reports. Son, 32 is hugely popular in South Korea, not only for his success on the pitch in England's Premier League but also for his dedication to the country's national team as its captain.
The forward returned after a month out of action with a foot injury for Spurs in Sunday’s defeat to Crystal Palace, and will hope to lead them to a long-awaited trophy in the Europa League final against Manchester United next week.
