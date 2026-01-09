Manchester United to hold talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over interim role on Saturday
United are actively seeking a temporary appointment to guide the team for the remainder of the season
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set for face-to-face talks with Manchester United this Saturday regarding the interim manager’s position, it is understood.
United are actively seeking a temporary appointment to guide the team for the remainder of the season, following the decision to end Ruben Amorim’s underwhelming 14-month reign on Monday.
While Ruud van Nistelrooy and current caretaker head coach Darren Fletcher have been under consideration for the role, Solskjaer and Michael Carrick are understood to be the leading candidates.
Carrick, who previously served as a first-team coach under Solskjaer and had a brief interim spell in charge after his departure, met with United’s hierarchy earlier this week.
Solskjaer is now expected to meet with director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada on Saturday to discuss the role, building on preliminary discussions.
The 1999 treble hero has a history of stepping into the breach at United, having previously taken charge following the sacking of a Portuguese coach – Jose Mourinho – in December 2018.
He was subsequently handed the permanent role in March 2019, leading United to a runners-up finish in the Premier League during the 2020/21 season and reaching that year’s Europa League final, before his eventual sacking in November 2021.
United are scheduled to host Brighton in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, before welcoming rivals Manchester City to Old Trafford in the Premier League next weekend.
