Sol Campbell refused to rub in ‘sweet’ Arsenal title win at Spurs despite abuse

Sol Campbell revealed he fought the temptation to wildly celebrate in front of the Tottenham fans after helping Arsenal win the 2004 Premier League title at White Hart Lane.

Campbell was part of Arsene Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’ side who were crowned champions at the home of their fierce north London rivals with a 2-2 draw at the end of the 2003/04 season.

It was an especially poignant day for former Spurs defender Campbell after he received vitriolic abuse following his decision to quit White Hart Lane for Highbury on a free transfer three years earlier.

Campbell was subject to an especially hostile reception from baying Spurs fans but he had the last laugh – not that he rubbed it in.

“They knew if we avoided defeat we were going to be champions and Robbie Keane did what he used to do and won a penalty at the end and they got a draw,” Campbell told the PA news agency ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League showdown between Arsenal and Spurs.

“But it wasn’t enough and we won the title. It was a sweet moment.

“After all the chanting and booing and everything I’d been through I could easily have gone wild.

“It would have been easy for me to go crazy and run around the pitch and really rub it in and celebrate like mad.

“But I didn’t, I kept calm and went to the dressing room.

“Sometimes it is more dignified not to show such a reaction and shows class.”

Campbell has never been forgiven for his switch from one end of the Seven Sisters Road to the other and was subjected to abuse, including homophobic chants.

He said he was not protected by the authorities and, in representing two rival teams, did not do anything that a host of other players have not done.

“I’m not the only player to move between rival clubs, either directly or indirectly,” he added.

“There was Luis Figo who moved just before me, and Kenny Miller did it between Celtic and Rangers they weren’t quite portrayed in the same way.

“Why was I so special?

“It was hard at the time and I went through a lot, it affected me in a number of ways.

“Arsenal were very good and protected me and to be around world-class players definitely helped, but I don’t think the authorities did enough.

“What I went through wouldn’t be allowed to happen now.”

Campbell is now able to make light of the situation by featuring in an advert for Google Pixel, encouraging football fans to ‘Switch Like Sol’ and transfer to their products.

In the advert, he is seen switching from a white jumper to a red jumper and saying you are simply switching to something ‘much, much, better’.

“Life is all about taking good opportunities that present themselves to you,” said Campbell, who won two Premier League titles, two FA Cups and reached the Champions League final with Arsenal. “Twenty four years ago I said yes to another big opportunity, and that one didn’t turn out too badly either.

“Working with Google Pixel ahead of the north London Derby this week has been great.

“I had lots of fun doing it, I filmed for nine hours, it’s a good tongue-in-cheek advert.

“I wouldn’t say I had reservations about doing it, but all I’d say is it is a long time ago, let it go guys.”

