Sheff Wed fans plan protest against owner during opening match at Leicester

Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust has announced plans to protest against club owner Dejphon Chansiri at next Sunday’s opening Sky Bet Championship fixture at Leicester.

Chansiri is under mounting pressure to sell the Owls as a spiralling financial crisis left players and staff unpaid on time last week for a third successive month.

The Trust has called on fans to delay entry to their seats until five minutes after kick-off, while a large banner will be displayed in “a visibly empty away end” at the King Power Stadium.

Details of “stronger action” at the Owls’ first home game of the season against Stoke on August 16 will be announced soon, the Trust said.

A Trust statement read: “With (Sunday’s) match live on Sky Sports, a visibly empty away end will highlight the seriousness of our club’s plight to a national audience.

“An additional impactful, visual large-scale display has been arranged for the day, which we hope will make a huge statement.

“While we are aware stronger action is required this season, we do not feel this is the correct fixture, the opportunity for nationwide coverage is too good to miss.

“Further details for stronger action at our first home game against Stoke City, will be provided very soon.

“We thank supporters for their incredible backing in these difficult times.”

Chansiri, who bought the club for a reported £37.5million from Milan Mandaric in 2015, is trying to sell the club and recently confirmed he had turned down a £40million bid, while talks with various other interested parties have stalled.

The club has been sanctioned by the EFL for various financial breaches since 2017 and are currently under three embargoes relating to late payments to HMRC, unpaid debts over transfer fees and failing to pay players and staff on time.

Under a registration embargo, Wednesday are unable to sign players, including free agents, in this summer’s window or the following two in 2026.

Staff wages were paid late in March, May, June and July, while a behind-closed-doors friendly against Burnley on Saturday was cancelled after players refused to play.

Josh Windass and Michael Smith had their contracts terminated by mutual consent this summer to allow them to join Wrexham and Preston and it has been reported that defender Max Lowe has handed in his notice.

There is growing concern within the EFL over whether the Owls will be able to play their first game of the season, while the club has also been forced to close the North Stand at Hillsborough after the Safety Advisory Group refused to issue a safety certificate until renovation work had been completed.