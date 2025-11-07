Sir Alex Ferguson congratulates Pep Guardiola on reaching historic landmark

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is set to reach a significant career milestone this Sunday, overseeing his 1,000th match in charge when his side hosts Liverpool.

The landmark occasion has prompted congratulations from legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who lauded Guardiola's enduring impact on the sport.

Speaking on behalf of the League Managers Association, Ferguson, who himself managed over 2,000 games, welcomed Guardiola to the prestigious LMA Hall of Fame 1,000 Club.

"Your deep love and passion for the game has always been so evident and you should be very proud of the indelible impact you continue to have across the global game," Ferguson stated.

He further praised Guardiola's longevity and consistent success: "Reaching 1,000 matches and achieving such longevity in football is a landmark that can never be underestimated and, to continue to deliver league, Champions League and domestic cup titles in three of Europe’s most competitive leagues is outstanding."

open image in gallery Pep Guardiola will take charge of his 1,000th match this weekend (Martin Rickett/PA) ( PA Wire )

Guardiola, who has guided City to six Premier League titles and Champions League glory, expressed his pride in the achievement.

"I am so proud to be reaching 1,000 games as a manager which has always been a special ambition for me," he said.

His illustrious managerial journey began with Barcelona B, progressing to the senior Barcelona team, a spell at Bayern Munich, before arriving at City in 2016. To date, he has secured 715 victories from his 999 matches.

LMA chief executive Richard Bevan also commended Guardiola, highlighting his dedication to excellence.

"Pep has dedicated his entire career to achieving excellence, driven by an unmatched will to win and a world-renowned style," Bevan remarked, adding that his "achievements and success in Spain, Germany, and England are unprecedented, and his influence continues to shape the game for future generations."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who served as Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City for three-and-a-half years until 2019, offered a deeply personal tribute.

open image in gallery Guardiola was congratulated on his achievement by Mikel Arteta (Martin Rickett/PA) ( PA Wire )

Describing Guardiola as "the most important person in my football career”, Arteta hailed his former mentor's achievement.

"What a number, what a career, what an inspiration he’s been to everybody in football, I would say in sports as well and especially for me," Arteta said.

"It’s an incredible achievement, it goes in the history of the very best and the few that could only achieve something like that and again, as I said, I think it will remain in the history of football for the years to come."

When asked if he aspired to match Guardiola's tally, Arteta responded: "Well, I would be extremely happy and proud if one day I’m able to do what he’s done in his career because, as you all know, he’s been probably the most important person in my football career. And I’m incredibly proud of him and what he’s done."