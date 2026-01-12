Simeone apologises for Vinícius Jr. sideline taunts but refuses to ask for forgiveness

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has offered an apology for his touchline behaviour during the Spanish Super Cup semi-final loss to Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia. While expressing regret for taunting Vinícius Jr., Simeone notably stopped short of seeking forgiveness.

The fiery Argentine was caught on camera repeatedly provoking the Brazilian winger throughout the match, reportedly telling him "Florentino will kick you out — remember what I'm telling you," in reference to speculation about Vinícius' future and contract discussions as his current deal approaches expiry.

"I would like to apologise to Mr Florentino and Mr Vinícius for the incident they witnessed," Simeone told a press conference on Monday, ahead of his team's Copa del Rey round of 16 tie with Deportivo La Coruna. "It was wrong of me to put myself in that position, and I accept that it was wrong. The team that wins deserves to go through; they deserved to go through."

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Simeone was pressed on whether his behaviour had crossed a line.

"I apologise, but I do not ask for forgiveness. I have nothing more to add," he said.

The situation escalated during Vinícius' second-half substitution, as boos rained down from sections of the crowd. As the struggling winger — enduring a 19-game goal drought — walked off, a laughing Simeone gestured toward the crowd, saying, "Listen, listen!".

Real Madrid won 2-1, securing their place in the final which they lost 3-2 to arch-rivals Barcelona. Vinícius scored a stunning goal in the first half of the final.

"It was not an example of a good sportsman," Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso said of Simeone's behaviour.

Atletico are fourth in the LaLiga standings, 11 points behind leaders Barcelona.