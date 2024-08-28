Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Former Sheffield United defender Chris Basham has announced his retirement from football after breaking his leg in October last year.

The 36-year-old spent the remainder of last season recovering from the injury but he was released in the summer after a decade with the Blades.

And he has now confirmed that he will bring his playing career to an end.

"This is a post that I think many knew was coming, but it has been easier to accept after the past few months as I still recover from the injury," Basham wrote on social media.

"I would like to thank everyone who has made my career in the game a special one, including those that taught me important lessons.

"I look forward to what’s ahead and recovering in the best possible way."

Sheffield United paid tribute to their former captain on X, writing: "Thank you, Bash, for your unwavering dedication, heart, and passion over the years. A true Blade who embodied what it means to wear the red and white.

"Wishing you all the best in your retirement."

Basham made close to 400 appearances at Sheffield United and won three promotions with the club, following his arrival from Blackpool in 2014.

He has recently turned his hand to punditry, hinting on Sky Sports last weekend that he would likely be unable to continue playing.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has backed Basham to do well in his post-playing career.

"Whatever he wants to do, I’m sure he’ll be a success,” Wilder told the Yorkshire Post . “If he wants to go down the coaching route he’s got the personality.

"And from what I saw of him on Sunday, with Jamie O’Hara on Sky Sports in the studio, I thought it was effortless. He was a natural. So if he wants to go down that road, I’m sure he’ll be a success."

Wilder added: "What he’s done for Sheffield United has been amazing. He was part of a great period and one of the main actors in there.

"It’s come to an end and in a way that no-one would have ever wanted. The way he talked when I first came back, his attitude to it all was if it was going to happen he’d rather it happened now than when I was 19, 20 or 21.

"I’ve got to say, he’s up there with my favourite players of all time to play for this football club.

"Listen, it’s us. We’re not Man City or Liverpool or Barcelona or Real Madrid but he’ll go down, for me, through watching him and managing him as one of the all-timers for me."