Much-changed Brentford too strong for crisis-club Sheffield Wednesday

Brentford cruised into the fourth round of the FA Cup after easing past crisis-club Sheffield Wednesday 2-0.

The Bees are flying in the Premier League under Keith Andrews this season and will now be eyeing a cup run after goals from Keane Lewis-Potter and Mathias Jensen earned them victory at Hillsborough.

The scoreline did not reflect Brentford’s total domination and it would have been far more handsome but for a heroic performance from young Owls goalkeeper Pierce Charles.

Only an injury to England international Jordan Henderson soured their afternoon.

For Wednesday, stuck in administration and having to field a weakened team, they can only hope better days are around the corner after their administrators named a preferred bidder on Friday, with the EFL currently vetting the potential new owners.

Brentford travelled without a number of their big-name stars, but even a much-changed side was too strong for a Wednesday team made up largely of academy players.

The Bees controlled the game from the off and were denied by the woodwork twice inside the opening 25 minutes.

First Reiss Nelson lashed a 20-yard drive that 20-year-old goalkeeper Charles did brilliantly to tip onto the underside of the crossbar.

Then Lewis-Potter’s header from Romelle Donovan’s cross also hit the bar with Charles beaten.

But Wednesday could not hold out for long as the Premier League side went ahead in the 27th minute.

Jensen’s free-kick made it all the way through to the back post where Lewis-Potter squeezed the ball home from close range.

The Bees had chances to put the game out of sight before the break but Nelson was twice denied by the outstanding Charles while Jensen blazed over when through on goal.

They lost Henderson at the break following a first-half collision, but they were straight back on the attack after the restart.

And Donovan had two great chances as he fizzed an effort straight at Charles and then shot at defender Gabriel Otegbayo when he had time and space from eight yards.

The onslaught continued as Lewis-Potter and Aaron Hickey were denied by Charles, who then made a miraculous stop to deny Jensen.

But the goalkeeper, who had been a one-man barrier, suffered a shoulder injury when his outstretched arm stopped the shot and that was the end of his afternoon.

Substitute Logan Stretch was picking the ball out of his net five minutes later.

The lively Donovan was tripped by Cole McGhee in the penalty area and Jensen emphatically converted from the spot.

Stretch did nothing to harm his reputation either, denying Jensen and Lewis-Potter with saves in quick succession.

Brentford had to settle for two as they went into the hat for the next round.