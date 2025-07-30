Serie A club release ‘It’s Coming Home’ kit with St George’s Cross

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Serie A club Genoa have released a kit inspired by the St George’s Cross - marketing it with the slogan “it’s coming home”.

In a cinematic announcement video posted on the club’s social media, an English narrator detailed the history of the cross now synonymous with the England flag.

It highlights that the St George’s Cross was associated with Genoa long before it was adopted by England. Genoa saw St George as its patron saint during the Crusades, with the once powerful Italian maritime city having embraced his symbol on its flag ever since.

England, meanwhile, adopted the cross the cross towards the end of the religious wars in the 13th century, with English ships flying the flag of Genoa as a deterrent to enemies.

Genoa have now reiterated their status as the original holder of the iconic flag by slapping it on their football team’s away kit for the 2025/26 season.

“With St George watching our backs day and night, the cross stood strong long before football, and before England claimed it as their own,” the announcement video said.

“This cross stays with us, never moving never breaking. One club, one love. No walls between us, voices rise together like the tide.

“This chant don’t stop mate. Same cross, same rhythm. It’s coming home, innit.”

The utilisation of “it’s coming home”, the unofficial motto of England international football, comes just eight days after the Lionesses knocked out Italy on their way to the Euro 2025 title, with their finale victory in Basel ensuring that the European Championship “stayed home”.

Genoa finished 13th in the Italian top flight last season and kick the new campaign off against Lecce on 23 August.