Man City’s Nico Gonzalez does not see himself as direct replacement for Rodri

Manchester City midfielder Nico Gonzalez insists he does not see himself as a like-for-like replacement for Rodri.

Gonzalez is set to continue deputising his fellow Spaniard as the Ballon d’Or winner sits out Tuesday’s Champions League clash at Villarreal.

Rodri suffered a hamstring injury prior to the recent international break, prolonging his frustration further after missing most of last season following knee surgery.

Gonzalez was signed from Porto in January to provide back-up in the central defensive midfield position and, although he eagerly accepts advice from Rodri “every game”, he does not want to compare himself directly.

“I don’t look at news,” the 23-year-old told media at a press conference at Villarreal’s Estadio De la Ceramica. “I don’t know what you guys are talking about.

“He is a team-mate. It’s important for the team he makes us play so good but I don’t see any comparison or pay much attention to those things.

“I try to listen and learn a lot from him. For example, the last game, at half-time he gave me some advice about what he saw because he knows a lot what to do in that position.

“He’s one of the captains and that’s a really important role. He tries to advise us and make us understand the way we want to play.”

Gonzalez models his game more on that of Sergio Busquets, a mentor and former team-mate at Barcelona.

He said: “In Barcelona when I was young I watched Busquets. When I reached the first team I played with him and learned a lot from him. Maybe he’s the player I’ve learned the most from.”

Rodri has travelled to Villarreal, where he began his professional career, with City even though he is not fit enough to feature.

Manager Pep Guardiola has no doubt his influence will rub off on Gonzalez, whom he feels is steadily improving his game.

Guardiola said: “Hopefully Rodri will be back to train more often with him, right? But when he’s young, of course, a player of the stature of Rodri always improves them.

“Regarding Nico, I have the feeling that he’s getting better and better. It’s not easy sometimes arriving at a new club and playing a different style than he played in the past, but we are really pleased with his behaviour and I’m pretty sure he will be better month by month, year by year.”

Rodri established himself at Villarreal after coming through their youth system. He later moved to Atletico Madrid and then joined City in 2019.

Villarreal coach Marcelino said it was “a shame” he was not playing.

He added: “He’s the best player in the world in his position. I’m sure he would have loved to play here and Villarreal fans would have loved to see him. He is admired and loved here.”