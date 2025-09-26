Barcelona and Spain legend Sergio Busquets confirms retirement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is set to retire from professional football at the conclusion of the Major League Soccer (MLS) season, his club Inter Miami announced on Thursday.

After 18 years at Barcelona, where he debuted in 2008, Busquets joined Inter Miami in 2023, reuniting with Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez.

He earned 143 Spain caps, winning the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and the 2012 European Championship.

In an Instagram video, Busquets shared: "I feel like the time has come to say goodbye to my career as a professional footballer. It's been almost 20 years of enjoying this incredible story I always dreamed of."

He added, "I'm retiring very happy, proud, fulfilled, and above all, grateful... Thank you all very much, see you soon."

Busquets will be widely remembered as one of the greatest in a generation of midfielders, alongside the likes of Xavi, Xabi Alonso and Andres Iniesta.

Sergio Busquets won nine La Liga crowns and three Champions League trophies among his collection of major trophies with Barcelona ( AFP/Getty Images )

He largely redefined play in the middle third during the modern era and certainly came to define the successful Spanish team, which won three major tournaments in a row.

For many, he has been the best holding midfielder in the game of the last decade.

Only Sergio Ramos (180) and Iker Casillas (167) made more appearances for Spain than Busquets, who also played at Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, as well as the 2016 and delayed 2020 Euros.

Busquets made more than 700 appearances for Barcelona, winning nine La Liga crowns and three Champions League trophies among his collection of major trophies with the club. He also ranks third on the club’s all-time list of appearances.

After moving to the US, the 37-year-old won the Leagues Cup and Supporters' Shield and will play the final few matches of his career in the MLS playoffs.