Senegal president hails ‘incredibly fair’ Afcon triumph as he greets players after controversial final

Senegal’s players arrived back in Dakar on Tuesday morning after winning Afcon in controversial fashion on Sunday night

Senegal's players have returned home with the Afcon trophy
Senegal's players have returned home with the Afcon trophy (AFP via Getty Images)

Senegal's victorious football team received a hero's welcome in Dakar early on Tuesday, their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) triumph marked by a controversial walk-off during the final over a disputed penalty call. The players arrived just after midnight.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye personally greeted the squad, praising their "heroic" performance.

He stated: "They did it heroically, they played beautiful football, they were incredibly fair and they were exemplary both on and off the field. We can only be proud of them."

Outside the airport, thousands of jubilant fans, adorned in national colours, waved Senegalese flags, blared horns, and chanted in celebration.

The newly crowned African champions are set to parade through the streets of Senegal’s capital on Tuesday morning, culminating in a reception at the presidential palace later in the day.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw took his players off the pitch after a controversial late penalty was awarded to Morocco (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP/PA)
Senegal coach Pape Thiaw took his players off the pitch after a controversial late penalty was awarded to Morocco (Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP/PA)

The Teranga Lions secured their dramatic victory against host Morocco in a heated Rabat final, with Pape Gueye scoring the decisive extra-time goal.

The chaotic match also saw attempts by some fans to storm the pitch after Morocco were awarded a stoppage-time penalty.

This led to the Senegalese players walking off the pitch in protest, causing a delay of over 15 minutes before they eventually returned.

Brahim Diaz subsequently missed the penalty as his spot-kick was easily saved by Edouard Mendy, before Senegal went on to triumph after extra time.

The team's controversial decision to briefly walk off the field was later deemed "unacceptable" by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, a sentiment echoed by the Confederation of African Football.

Many Senegalese supporters, like Anta Ndiaye, voiced their frustration over the perceived unfairness in Sunday’s final.

She remarked: "Really, the Moroccans didn’t respect the Senegalese. We Senegalese do not have any problems." Amidst the celebrations, fan Bamba Sene, proudly carrying the national flag, declared: "We are happy today, we are proud to be Senegalese."

