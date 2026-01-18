Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
TV

Senegal win Africa Cup of Nations after walking off pitch amid penalty chaos

Senegal 1-0 Morocco (after extra time): Brahim Diaz missed a stoppage time spot-kick as the hosts faltered

Senegalese players celebrate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations (Youssef Loulidi/AP)
Pape Gueye blasted Senegal to Africa Cup of Nations glory after Morocco’s Brahim Diaz missed a stoppage-time penalty as the tournament ended in chaos.

The Villarreal midfielder hammered home an eventful game’s only goal in extra time to secure the continental crown for the second time, but only after Real Madrid star Diaz had wasted a glorious, if controversial, opportunity to win it for the hosts when he directed his panenka attempt straight at keeper Edouard Mendy.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw, who had minutes earlier seen his team denied a goal for a foul, took his players off the pitch after referee Jean Jacques Ndala awarded the hosts a spot-kick after a VAR review eight minutes into stoppage time amid acrimonious scenes, but saw them live to fight another day.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw took his players off the pitch after a controversial late penalty was awarded to Morocco (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP/PA)
A highly competitive 90 minutes at Rabat’s Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah was short on genuine chances, and it was not added time that the fireworks really began.

Substitute Ismaila Sarr thought he had won it for Senegal until Ndala ruled out his header for a foul by Abdoulaye Seck, and the the drama continued when, having been advised to review Malick Diouf’s challenge on Diaz, the referee pointed to the spot, prompting a furious Thiaw to send most of his players to the dressing room.

They returned after a 16-minute hiatus to see Diaz, the tournament’s leading scorer with five goals, pass up the chance to hand Morocco the title for the first time in 50 years with his sixth when he chipped the spot-kick straight into Mendy’s arms as he stood tall 24 minutes into stoppage time.

Morocco’s Brahim Diaz (left) saw a late penalty saved by Senegal’s Edouard Mendy (Youssef Loulidi/AP/PA)
Thiaw’s men, fuelled by a sense of injustice, regrouped and forced their way in front when Gueye surged forward and blasted a left-foot piledriver past Bounou and in off the underside of the crossbar.

Bounou denied Cherif Ndiaye a second with a stunning double save and Gueye’s contribution ultimately proved decisive.

