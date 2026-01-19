Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui called Senegal counter-part Pape Thiaw “shameful” after he led his players off the pitch in protest during a chaotic end to the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Senegal were angered by a controversial decision to award Morocco a penalty in the final minute of stoppage time and, fuelled by a sense of injustice, Thiaw called on his players to return to the dressing room.

After a delay of around 15 minutes, talisman Sadio Mane, who had remained on the field, convinced his team-mates to return to the pitch, where Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved Brahim Diaz’s ‘Panenka’ penalty.

Senegal went on to win their second Africa Cup of Nations title thanks to Pape Gueye’s goal in extra time, but the final and tournament was overshadowed by the chaos.

“The image we’ve given of Africa is shameful,” Regragui said during his post-match press conference. “A coach who asks his players to leave the field... What Pape did does not honour Africa. He wasn’t classy. But he is a champion, so he can say whatever he wants.”

Senegal are likely to face a punishment for their actions, including their head coach. Thiaw was jeered as he entered his post-match press conference in Rabat, but later accepted that Senegal had made the wrong decision.

“I apologise for football,” Thiaw said in a later interview with BeIN Sport. “After reflection, I had them come back. Sometimes, you can react in the heat of the moment. We shouldn't have done it but it's done and now we present our apologies to football.”