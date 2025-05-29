Heimir Hallgrimsson keen for Seamus Coleman to continue international career

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Republic of Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson is desperate to retain Seamus Coleman’s experience as he plots a way through the upcoming World Cup qualification campaign.

The 36-year-old Everton defender has been a mainstay for successive Ireland managers during a senior international career which currently spans more than 14 years, and Hallgrimsson is keeping his fingers crossed that one of his most influential players is still around when Hungary head for Dublin in September for the opening qualifier.

Coleman has been forced to withdraw from the squad for next week’s friendly against Senegal and the trip to Luxembourg which follows it because of a thigh injury, but the Icelander is keen to retain what he offers both on and off the pitch in the longer term.

Hallgrimsson said: “He is a leader in this squad and you cannot have his experience in many players. His experience, his leadership skills are one thing, but his quality as a player is another thing as well.

“He’s been playing at the highest level for such a long time, so it’s a shame for me – and, of course the national team – not to have him around. But hopefully there will come another time for him, hopefully it will be just the off-season and he’ll come fit and flying.

“I know he’s going to be at Everton in whatever role, maybe a little bit more leadership role, but it’s for him to answer if he’s going to continue playing or not.

“It’s his decision, but I’m hoping – and I know the Evertonians are hoping – he will continue playing.”

Asked if there was a possibility that Coleman might announce his retirement from international football in the meantime, Hallgrimsson said: “That’s for him to decide, not me.”

The Ireland boss, who has not called up the majority of his Sky Bet Championship players for this camp because of the length of time since the end of their regular season, will also have to do without Ipswich’s Sammie Szmodics for the double-header after he suffered a reaction while recovering from ankle surgery.

Hallgrimsson said: “We knew that he was injured, we were hopeful that he would be ready. He played, I think, 10, 15 minutes in the last game for Ipswich, but the ankle got swollen afterwards, so we decided it’s not worth the risk to have him in our squad now.

“Hopefully he will have a good pre-season and come in flying in September.”

Brighton midfielder Andrew Moran, who spent last season on loan at Stoke, has been drafted into the squad as cover.

Had Ireland been drawn into a five-team group rather than a four, they would have been playing qualifiers instead of friendlies next month, and Hallgrimsson admits he is happy about that.

He said: “The June window has not been successful for Ireland in the past, it’s been a tricky window, not playing for a month and then coming in to the national team camp for a game that’s maybe on a higher level than you play on a regular basis.

“You are never 100 per cent physically fit or mentally focused after a holiday period, so yes, I am happy we are not playing World Cup group stage at this time.”