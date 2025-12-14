St Mirren march to Scottish League Cup crown as Celtic stunned in final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wilfried Nancy's nightmare start to his Celtic reign continued as St Mirren wrestled the Premier Sports Cup from their grasp with a 3-1 Hampden triumph.

Jonah Ayunga netted a second-half brace - doubling his goal tally for the season - to take the trophy back to Paisley for the first time since 2013.

Saints had opened the scoring through Marcus Fraser after 90 seconds before Reo Hatate levelled during a thrilling start to the final.

But Celtic dropped off after getting level and Ayunga netted from a cross and a counter-attack inside 13 minutes to cement his hero status with the Buddies.

open image in gallery Jonah Ayunga was St Mirren’s star with a final double ( Getty Images )

Nancy became the first Celtic manager to lose his opening two games after defeats to Hearts and Roma and an unwanted hat-trick will pile further pressure on the Celtic board.

In contrast, St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has now added the club's fifth major trophy to three consecutive top-six finishes.

Nancy stuck with his preferred formation but made some tweaks. Right-back Anthony Ralston started in the back three after the Frenchman had gone with three left-sided players in his opening games.

That meant Kieran Tierney moved into the wing-back role, with Sebastian Tounekti moving to the right. Kelechi Iheanacho came in up front and Daizen Maeda provided support as one of two attacking midfielders.

St Mirren lost top goal-scorer Mikael Mandron from their starting line-up because of an overnight illness.

Dan Nlundulu came in and his deflected shot led to the corner which earned St Mirren the lead. Former Celtic defender Fraser easily saw off the attentions of Hatate to head Keanu Baccus' delivery in off a post.

open image in gallery Marcus Fraser gave St Mirren the ideal start ( PA Wire )

Celtic responded with a series of dangerous balls into the box from the left from Liam Scales and Tierney.

Shamal George made an excellent stop from Iheanacho's header.

Some erratic defending was giving the St Mirren attackers some half chances and Nlundulu swept a good opportunity past the near post after positive play from Declan John.

open image in gallery A tough start for Wilfried Nancy continued at Hampden park ( Action Images via Reuters )

Celtic levelled midway through the half when Hatate ran round the back of the Saints defence to meet Tierney's delivery and volley inside the far post.

Nancy lost Iheanacho to a hamstring injury in the 35th minute as Johnny Kenny came on.

The frenetic pace of the game slowed towards half-time, which saw Nlundulu and Auston Trusty booked by referee Kevin Clancy following a clash after the whistle.

open image in gallery Jonah Ayunga (right) celebrates after scoring his second goal at Hampden ( PA Wire )

St Mirren made a bright start to the second half with some dangerous crosses just out of reach of attacking players.

But they got it just right in the 64th minute when midfielder Alex Gogic flicked a brilliant first-time cross over the Celtic defence and on to the head of Ayunga, who nodded it over the advancing Kasper Schmeichel.

The striker doubled his tally after 76 minutes. Miguel Freckleton's long ball caught Celtic completely exposed on the counter-attack as John raced clear. The wing-back checked back after being caught up and played the perfect pass to Ayunga, who beat Schmeichel with a first-time effort.

open image in gallery Jonah Ayunga ( REUTERS )

George made an excellent stop from substitute Colby Donovan's long-range drive, but a Celtic comeback, amid sporadic anti-board chants, never really looked likely.

Nancy's side invited counter-attacks with some sloppy passes and Saints substitute Evan Mooney forced a save from Schmeichel before George ensured there would be no late drama as he parried Kenny's 20-yard strike.

PA