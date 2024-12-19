Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

In a little corner of Italy, a pair of talented representatives from the Tartan Army are making their presence felt.

After swapping the Premier League for Serie A at the end of August, Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay are playing a major part in Napoli’s growing title challenge.

Antonio Conte’s side currently sit second in Serie A, just two points behind Atalanta as the former Chelsea and Spurs coach drives his players to higher standards and new heights.

The Scotland duo are getting weekly Italian lessons, with the aim to be semi-fluent by the end of the season. But how are they finding life under Conte’s leadership?

“The manager has been great. He is very, very demanding,” said McTominay in conversation with BBC Scotland. “He has a clear structure and ideas in his head of how he wants his team to play. But he’s also not as ruthless as people think.

“There’s a good side to him. You can have a conversation with him. When it comes to training and working, it’s business. We’re there to work and to win and we all share that same ambition.”

Gilmour was among the Chelsea youth ranks during Conte’s tenure at Stamford Bridge. He doubts if the Italian remembers him from that time, but they certainly know about each other now.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

“He’s a serious manager,” said Gilmour. “But I think he is pretty straightforward. It’s easy to understand. You go and put it onto the pitch and if there is a problem he is going to tell you.”

McTominay has four goals and two assists in 15 appearances for Napoli since joining and his style of play has quickly endeared itself to supporters.

His arrival at Napoli coincided with that of international midfield colleague Gilmour and the duo have been a great support to each other on and off the pitch.

“I love this place,” McTominay added. “I love the fans, I love my team-mates. It has been a pleasure to be with Billy every day rather than just seeing him at Scotland and we have helped each other a lot.”