Como keeper Jean Butez shines as Napoli held to goalless draw

Como keeper Jean Butez proved unbeatable as reigning Serie A champions Napoli were held to a goalless draw at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The 30-year-old Frenchman pulled off a string of saves to frustrate former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay in particular as Cesc Fabregas’ men emerged from their trip to Naples with a creditable point having extended their league run without defeat to eight games.

Indeed, they might have collected all three had Vanja Milinkovic-Savic not saved Alvaro Morata’s first-half penalty to at least send his side into Tuesday night’s Champions League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt with something to show for their efforts.

Antonio Conte’s men lead second-placed Roma, who face AC Milan at the San Siro on Sunday evening, by just a point and could find themselves toppled before the play again.

Amir Rrahmani headed wide from an early Leonardo Spinazzola cross as the hosts set off in determined fashion, but Milinkovic-Savic had to save from Maxence Caqueret as the visitors responded with Nico Paz prominent.

Milinkovic-Savic found himself in the thick of the action with 24 minutes gone when, with Como pressing, he was adjudged to have brought down striker Morata inside the box and referee Luca Zufferli pointed to the spot.

However, the Serbia international atoned for his error when he dived to his left to save Morata’s penalty.

McTominay forced two saves from Butez, the second of them from all of 35 yards, with the home side making a fresh push.

McTominay saw a third attempt blocked before Eljif Elmas, who had earlier replaced the injured Billy Gilmour, called upon Butez once again as the hosts finished the first half on the front foot.

Miguel Gutierrez fired over for the hosts as the second half got under way, but McTominay went much closer with a 55th-minute attempt from distance.

Matteo Politano did test Butez twice inside three minutes with first Frank Anguissa and then McTominay providing the ammunition as Napoli started to turn the screw.

Morata and Jacobo Ramon both threatened with Como fighting for the upper hand, but Butez had to deny McTominay once again with 20 minutes remaining as the leaders continued to look the more likely to break the deadlock.

Butez kept Rasmus Hojlund’s header out from an 80th-minute Politano cross and then collected Alessandro Buongiorno’s 89th-minute effort.

However, there was no separating the teams as the final whistle brought on end to a hard-fought, but ultimately fruitless encounter.