Scotland vs Greece betting tips

Over 2.5 goals - 11/8 Betfred

McGinn to score at any time - 9/2 BoyleSports

Scotland are back in World Cup qualification action on Thursday when they welcome Greece to Hampden Park for a vital Group C clash (7.45 pm, BBC Two & iPlayer).

Steve Clarke’s side currently sit second in the table with four points from their opening two games, courtesy of a draw in Denmark and a win in Belarus.

Greece are one point below with three points after beating Belarus and losing to the group leaders Denmark, so we expect this one to be competitive with both sides well aware that only the group winners will be guaranteed a place at next summer’s World Cup.

Betting sites have Scotland as the second favourites to win the group at 5/2, just behind the current leaders and favourites Denmark at 10/11.

Scotland vs Greece preview: Can Scotland close in on World Cup qualification?

You don’t have to go back too far for the last time these sides last went head-to-head, as they met in the Nations League play-offs in March.

Scotland won the first leg in Athens, when Scott McTominay scored the only goal of the game, but Ivan Jovanović’s side won the return leg 3-0 at Hampden Park to relegate Scotland to League B.

Greece are just three places above Scotland in the latest world rankings, but that defeat on home soil is sure to serve as inspiration for Steve Clarke’s men.

They know that they can take a huge step towards qualifying for the 2026 World Cup and their first since France '98 with points from this game and Sunday’s home game with Belarus.

We have seen over 2.5 goals in seven of Scotland’s last 12 matches, and since Greece lost 1-0 to Scotland, there have been three or more goals in their last five matches, with Greece winning four.

Scotland vs Greece prediction 1: Over 2.5 goals - 11/8 Betfred

McGinn to shine on memorable night

John McGinn could move level with Darren Fletcher in fifth place in Scotland's list of all-time leading cap holders with 80th appearances, if he features against Greece.

He has scored in three goals in his last four games as Villa have got their season back on track, but his last goal for his country came back in November when he scored the opening goal in a 2-1 Nations League win over Poland in Warsaw.

That goal was his second in successive games for his country after netting the only goal in a 1-0 win over Croatia, and the Villa midfielder will not want to wait much longer for another goal.

Football betting sites are offering 16/1 on him scoring first and 11/1 on him scoring last, just as he did against Bologna and Feyenoord in the Champions League.

Scotland vs Greece prediction 2: McGinn to score at any time - 9/2 BoyleSports

Scotland vs Greece team news

Scotland: Goalkeeper Craig Gordon is back in the squad after recovering from injury, as are both Anthony Ralston and Kieran Tierney, who both sat out the last camp through injury.

Greece: Konstantinos Karetsas misses out on the game through illness, and he has been replaced in the squad by uncapped Kifissia winger Pavlos Pantelidis.

Scotland vs Greece free bet offer

William Hill are offering new customers the chance to secure £30 in free bets to wager on Scotland’s huge World Cup qualifier against Greece on Thursday.

To claim the free bets, sign up using the link below, deposit £10 or more using a debit card and then wager a minimum of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on any event on the William Hill sportsbook.

Once the qualifying bet has been settled, Hills will credit users with 3 x £10 free bets, which can be used on any sport, excluding virtual sports.

Please gamble responsibly

If you’re having a bet on Scotland vs Greece, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive, and it’s important to stay in control of your gambling, whether you’re using the best betting sites UK, casino sites, slot sites, bingo sites or any other gambling platform.

Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Try not to get carried away by free bets or casino bonuses, which are widely available on gambling apps.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.