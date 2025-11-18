Scotland vs Denmark: Prediction, Betting Tips & Odds

Scotland vs Denmark tips:

Scotland host Denmark in their final World Cup qualifier, knowing a win would be enough to secure their place in the draw for next summer’s World Cup (7:45 pm, live on BBC Scotland, BBC Two & iPlayer).

They are in a straight shootout with tonight’s opponents to win Group C and qualify automatically, but at worst have a place in next March’s play-offs.

Steve Clarke’s side expected that to be the only route available after losing 3-2 in Greece on Saturday, but Denmark’s surprise 2-2 draw at home to Belarus means they can still top the group with a win at Hampden Park.

The Danes know another draw tonight will be enough to secure their place as they lead the Group C table by one point, from their five matches so far.

Scotland vs Denmark betting: Scots to be celebrating

This will be the 20th meeting between the two sides, with Scotland leading the head-to-head by 11 wins to seven, while there has been just one draw.

That came back in September, when the two sides battled to a goalless draw in the Parken Stadium to give Scotland their first point of this qualifying campaign.

Clarke’s side have won their last three home matches against the Danes, conceding just one goal along the way, but football betting sites have the visitors as the favourites to win the group.

The Scots have won seven of their last 11 matches, including against Croatia, Poland and Greece, but this is the one the Tartan Army will all be ready for in a bid to qualify for their first World Cup in 28 years.

They have also won 10 of their past 14 home World Cup qualifiers, including winning six of their past seven and losing the other.

Clarke has been in charge of Scotland since May 2019 and has taken his side to two successive European Championship finals, but this would be the icing on the cake for the former West Brom and Reading boss.

Scotland vs Denmark prediction 1: Scotland to win by one goal - 4/1 Bet365

Scotland vs Denmark prediction: Captain to lead from the front

Tonight’s match will be captain Andy Robertson’s 90th for his country since making his debut back in 2014. He has scored just four goals during that period, but one of those did come against England at Celtic Park.

The Liverpool defender has created the most chances for Scotland in this qualification campaign, with 10 so far, including two in his last two matches.

The last player to assist in three straight competitive outings for the Scots was Ryan Fraser between November 2018 and March 2019. Betting sites are offering 22/1 on him scoring at any time, but our tip is more realistic.

Scotland vs Denmark prediction 2: Robertson to score or assist - 4/1 William Hill

Scotland vs Denmark predicted line-ups:

Scotland: Gordon; Ralston, Souttar, McKenna, Robertson; McGinn, Ferguson, McTominay; Gannon-Doak, Christie; Adams.

Denmark: Schmeichel; Kristensen, Andersen, Christensen, Dorgu; Hojbjerg, Hjulmand; Isaksen, Eriksen, Damsgaard; Hojlund

