Steve Clarke hails Nicky Devlin’s ‘brave’ block in Scotland’s draw with Portugal

Steve Clarke praised debutant Nicky Devlin for a vital late block that helped Scotland claim their first Nations League point in a spirited goalless draw at home to Portugal.

The 30-year-old Aberdeen right-back came off the bench for his first cap as a replacement for Anthony Ralston in the 88th minute and made a crucial challenge to stop Rafael Leao grabbing the winner in stoppage time.

The draw – gratefully received by the home players and supporters at the end as Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo stormed up the tunnel in a huff – meant Scotland avoided the ignominy of suffering five straight defeats for the first time in their history.

“It was fantastic,” Clarke said of Devlin’s contribution. “First cap for Nicky, a moment to remember.

“Basically, he got us the point with that block. He was brave. I had no doubt about putting Nicky into the game. He’s trained really well and fitted into the group.

“He’s got good experience and he’s got games under his belt. I knew when Tony was ready to come off that Nicky would be fine, and he was.”

Clarke was also indebted to 41-year-old goalkeeper Craig Gordon for a brilliant save to deny Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

“The fans can be nervous in a game like that when the opposition have so much possession in front of you, you’re always thinking they’re going to create a big, big chance,” said Clarke.

“When they did create the big, big chance, Craig made the save, which is the first time in a long time I’ve celebrated a goalkeeper’s save.

“I was trying to talk to John Carver and I actually celebrated it. It meant a lot to me and it meant a lot to everybody in the stadium because that’s what gets you the point.

“We spoke before the game about doing all the dirty stuff, the hard work, the ugly stuff if you like and the boys did that fantastically.

“Obviously, the point was important for us. The work we’ve put into the group to get off the mark is nice, so, yeah, it’s good.”

Scotland have won only one of their last 16 matches and have gone 10 competitive games without a win, but Clarke believes their battling draw against a side ranked eighth in the world will be of benefit as they finish their campaign against Croatia and Poland next month.

“Everybody keeps talking about their confidence, but their confidence was fine because they know they can play well,” he said.

“Obviously, tonight’s point against one of the top European sides is going to give us even more confidence going into the November games. We will go to those games determined to get more points on the board.”

Ronaldo endured a frustrating evening on his first visit to Hampden as he was snuffed out by John Souttar and Grant Hanley and heckled by the Tartan Army before storming up the tunnel while gesticulating angrily at the end after the officials blew for full-time instead of allowing his side to take a corner.

Of more pressing concern to Portugal manager Roberto Martinez was the sight of a spectator invading the pitch in the second half and running at pace towards the striker before being dragged to the ground by a steward.

“Unfortunately, it happened too many times,” said Martinez. “It is not the first time. During the European Championship, we had many, many occasions.

“We know what Cristiano brings to the game, the excitement, the iconic figure, we understand that. But when you have someone jumping on the pitch with the wrong intentions, it is very dangerous.

“Absolutely I was worried but I am glad he was just left where he was.”