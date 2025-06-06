Is Scotland v Iceland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch international friendly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland play host to Iceland as they look to get back to form ahead of their upcoming World Cup qualifying campaign.

Steve Clarke’s side will need to bounce back from their 3-0 loss to Greece, which saw them suffer relegation to League B of the Nations League as a result.

Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now.

However, the visitors hardly come into this game in good stead and are looking to end a three-game losing run.

Scotland could do with nipping a run of bad form in the bud with a confidence-building victory on Friday as they stare down the barrel of a difficult qualifying group, having been drawn alongside Denmark, Belarus and Greece in Group C.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Scotland vs Iceland?

Scotland’s friendly with Iceland kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Friday 6 June at Hampden Park, Glasgow.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the fixture on BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting at 7:30pm BST.

What is the team news?

Scott McTominay will likely be one of the first names on the teamsheet after his Serie A MVP-worthy season at Napoli, with his final-day scissor kick helping his side to the Scudetto. He could be joined by Napoli teammate Billy Gilmour, while John McGinn and Tommy Conway are likely to feature in the wide positions.

For Iceland, Orri Oskarsson has been a talismanic figure since making his debut, with seven goals in 16 appearances. However, the striker has not been included in the squad due to injury, with Andri Gudjohnsen set to replace him up top.

Predicted line-ups

Scotland XI: Gunn; Ralston, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson; Gilmour, Ferguson; Conway, McTominay, McGinn; Adams

Iceland XI: Valdimarsson; Palsson, Thordarson, Ingason, Johannesson; Willumsson, Helgason, Traustason, Haraldsson; Gudmundsson, Gudjohnsen

Odds

Scotland win 4/6

Draw 14/5

Iceland win 4/1