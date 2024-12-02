Sarina Wiegman happy to make England players ‘uncomfortable’ in bid to improve

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

England boss Sarina Wiegman is happy to make life “uncomfortable” for her players as they attempt to force their way into her team for the Euro 2025 finals.

Arsenal defender Leah Williamson, who captained the Lionesses to European glory in 2022, admitted in the wake of Saturday’s 0-0 friendly draw with world numbers ones the United States that the last two camps had been far from comfortable.

Wiegman revealed ahead of Tuesday night’s clash with Euro 2025 hosts Switzerland at Bramall Lane that that is exactly what she wants as she plots their defence of the title.

She said: “That’s what you need at moments. At the end before we go into the tournament, we want clarity and everyone knows their role, which we know in tournaments can change very quickly.

“But now you’re trying out things, now you want everyone to compete at the highest level, compete against opponents, but also compete with each other. That’s what you need to become better, and that’s uncomfortable, and also trying out new things.

“Of course we’re not going to get everything right, but we’re learning and it gives us information.

“We still have seven months to go, but yes, we want to get as much information as possible and develop our style of play and experience where we are at the moment.”

It is a situation 23-year-old Manchester City forward Jess Park is relishing as she attempts to establish herself in Wiegman’s thoughts.

Park said: “To be honest, I kind of like the feeling, I enjoy it. It’s the only way that you learn, it’s the only way that you find out what you need to work on.”

Wiegman, who was already without key injured trio Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and Ella Toone, has lost Euro 2022 final match-winner Chloe Kelly to concussion and Fran Kirby to a calf injury. However, she has signalled her intention to rotate anyway with Leicester’s Ruby Mace and Park’s club-mate Laura Blindkilde-Brown among those hoping for senior debuts.

A depleted Swiss side, currently ranked 25 by FIFA, 23 places behind England, lost 6-0 at home to Germany on Friday evening, but beat France and drew with Australia in October.

And the Lionesses head coach will not underestimate them even without their injured star midfielder Lia Walti, who plays her club football for Arsenal.

The game will see 55-year-old former Netherlands defender Wiegman go head-to-head with ex-Sweden striker Pia Sundhage, someone for whom she retains immense respect.

Asked about the 64-year-old, she said: “When I was a young player – I’m not the youngest, but she’s a little older than I am – she was the best player in Sweden at that time and we were all really looking up to her.

“As a player, she was really good and of course she has gone basically all over the world to coach. She’s so positive, she’s creative and has made a difference in the women’s game, so I have a lot of respect for her.”

Asked if she had ever managed to get Sundhage’s shirt, Wiegman replied with a smile: “No, I don’t have a shirt. At that time when I played, you were never allowed to keep the shirt, so things have changed a lot. Otherwise we didn’t have kit anymore.”