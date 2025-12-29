Sarina Wiegman highlights true meaning of honorary damehood after New Year Honours recognition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sarina Wiegman has been awarded an honorary damehood in the New Year Honours in recognition of her astonishing success with the England women's football team.

The Dutch coach led the Lionesses to a second straight Euros title in the summer, having also steered the team to the World Cup final in 2023.

Wiegman, who began her role in September 2021, said: "I would like to express my sincere gratitude for this honour.

"When I first arrived in England, I could never have imagined the respect and warmth I've experienced from the English people. I deeply thank the fans for their support."

Wiegman's honour follows another glorious summer for the Lionesses in 2025.

They rode their luck on their run to the Euro final in Switzerland before beating world champions Spain in a penalty shoot-out, following on from winning the competition on home soil in 2022.

Also honoured are team captain Leah Williamson, who becomes a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE). Four other double European champions - Alex Greenwood, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone and Keira Walsh - have each been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBEs).

Wiegman added: "This title is a reflection of my exceptional team of players and staff. My congratulations go to Alex, Ella, Georgia, Keira, Leah and also Dr Ritan Mehta who have all been celebrated for their brilliant contributions.

open image in gallery England manager Sarina Wiegman looks on at St Mary's Stadium ( The FA via Getty Images )

"Our team values mean that when there is recognition for one, then there is recognition for all. I want to pay tribute to every member of our Euro squad.

"They should all be celebrated for everything they brought to the pitch and for the positive role they play in society. I'm proud to work alongside such a dedicated group of people.

"It's been a special year and as we look ahead to our next objective, qualifying for the 2027 World Cup, we hope we can continue to make the country proud."

Wiegman took on the England role after leading the Netherlands to Euro glory in 2017, and to the World Cup final two years later. Earlier this month she won women's coach of the year at The Best FIFA Football Awards.

Stanway said in a statement issued to the Press Association news agency: "Receiving an MBE is a real 'pinch me' moment, after all, I am just a girl from Barrow.

"Football was all I ever wanted to do and so many people have made sacrifices along the way to help me get to this point on and off this pitch. This honour, this recognition, is for all of them too. For my family, particularly my parents, coaches, mentors, team-mates and everyone who has seen something in me.

"For as long as I play, and as long as I can make an impact after playing, I'll continue to use my voice (and my feet!) to try to show girls and boys that anything is possible and that through sport you can make a positive difference.

open image in gallery England manager Sarina Wiegman applauds the fans ( PA Wire )

"I love my country and I'll fly the flag wherever life takes me, to be awarded an MBE is such a huge honour so thank you and dream big!"

Wiegman also paid tribute to Kerry Davis, who became England's first black woman international in 1982, and has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

"I'd also like to congratulate Kerry Davis," said Wiegman. "She is a Lionesses' legend and the women's game would not be where it is today without her, and the contribution of so many former players. We have a lot to thank her for."

Dr Mehta, England women's head of medical and team doctor, becomes a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), for services to football.

Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt said of the honoured Lionesses players: "Each of them has embraced the responsibility of being a role model for a generation of girls with sincerity and purpose. They have not only lifted trophies but helped lift the sport and society itself. Their recognition is thoroughly deserved."

On Wiegman's honorary damehood, Hewitt added: "We feel incredibly privileged to have not only the world's leading head coach, but also an exceptional leader - someone who leads with integrity, humility, and a deep belief in human connection.

"This award recognises her remarkable achievements on the pitch and the profound impact she continues to make away from it. It is further testament to how she has captured the hearts of the English public."